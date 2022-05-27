JUST IN: N6 Billion Suit: Supreme Court Says Dakuku Peterside Guilty Of Defamation Against Peter Odili

Nigeria Politics
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Dakuku-Peterside
Dakuku Peterside is former Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)

A former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dakuku Peterside, has finally lost his appeal against a N6 billion defamation suit instituted against him by former Governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili.

In 2016, Odili sued Peterside, who at time claimed that Governor Nyesom Wike’s Supreme court win was influenced by him.

Odili is the husband of a Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili, who recently retired from service.

But he had denied the allegation of influencing a Supreme Court judgement.

RELATED
Nigeria

Rule Of Law Comments: Wike Attacked NBA Due To ‘Vaulting Ambition’ To Be President – Akpata

However, Odili claimed that Peterside continued to peddle the falsehood and repeated it during a press conference.

The Court of Appeal upheld Odili’s claims but the ex-NIMASA DG was unsatisfied by the verdict, and appealed to the Supreme Court.

At the apex court, Peterside’s lawyer, Damian Okoro, asked the justices to dismiss the verdict of the lower court for lacking in merit.

But Kanu Agabi SAN, who stood in for Odili, asked the court to align with the findings of the appellate court and dismiss the appeal.

You might also like

PDP Delegates’ Composition Shows Wike May Emerge Presidential Candidate

Oil Wells : ‘You Can’t Turn Against Supreme Court That Made You Imo Governor’ – Wike…

2023: Wike Gets 48hrs To Release Ex-Militant Running For Rivers Governorship

Facebook Commentators Attack Amaechi, Wike’s Claims On Igbo Connections

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.