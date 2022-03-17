BREAKING: APC Crisis: Bello’s Action During My Absence Binding – Buni

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Mai Mala Buni, has said that all decisions taken during his absence remain valid and biding.

In a statement he personally signed and released Thursday afternoon, the day the National Executive Council meeting was fixed to hold before cancellation, Buni said: “the purported suspension of some activities initiated and executed by the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee under the acting Chairman and Niger State Governor, H.E. Muhammed Sani Bello, IS NOT TRUE.”

This was in response to a statement issued late Wednesday evening by the national secretary of the party, Mr John Akpanudoedehe, saying Buni had ordered the cancellation of the NEC meeting. The statement did not say activities undertaken by Bello were invalid and illegal.

Among decisions undertaken by Bello when Buni was abroad on medical leave included the holding of NEC meeting.

But clarifying his position even as he invalidated the chairmen and deputies of sub-committees Bello inaugurated during his absence, Buni said, “All activities that were done in my absence remain valid and binding. All party Stakeholders and members are hereby advised to disregard the previous statement discarding the activities of the Committee under the leadership of the Acting Chairman.”

The statement pointed out that, “It could be recalled that I had duly transmitted power to His Excellency, the Niger State Governor, H.E. Muhammed Sani Bello to enable me undergo medical attention. Therefore, all actions and measures taken by the Committee under his leadership as Acting Chairman, remain effective.

“The Party calls for support and understanding to move the Party forward to a successful Convention slated for March 26th, 2022. “