BREAKING: APC Dissolves Rivers Exco, Appoints Wike’s Loyalists As Caretakers

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissolved its executive committee at all levels in Rivers State.

In their stead, the party appointed alleged loyalists of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to pilot the affairs of APC in the state.

Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had worked for the victory of the APC and its candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the last presidential elections.

Subsequently, he was appointed to the cabinet of President Tinubu despite not being a member of the ruling party.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, announced the constitution of a seven-member caretaker committee to steer the party’s affairs in the state for the next six months.

They are Chief Tony C. Okocha – Chairman, Chief Eric Nwibani – Secretary, Hon. Chibuike Ikenga, Prince Stephen Abolo, Hon. Silvester Vidin, Senibo Karibi Dan-Jumbo and Miss Darling Amadi

Okocha, the chairman of the caretaker committee, had worked as Executive Assistant to Wike during his time as Rivers State governor. He also backed the appointment of Wike as minister in July.

The party mandated the Caretaker Committee to conduct a comprehensive and fresh electronic party registration of all members in the State and prepare for the conduct of congresses to facilitate the emergence of new Executive Committees for the Party at various levels, extending from the ward to the State.

The Caretaker Committee will be inaugurated on Friday, 24th November 2023 at the Party’s National Secretariat, Abuja.