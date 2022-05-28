BREAKING: Atiku Wins PDP Presidential Ticket For Second Time

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark, Justina Simon
Atiku-Abubakar-at-Kano-presidential-rally
Atiku Abubakar at his 2019 Kano presidential rally.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has emerged as the winner of the keenly contested presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Atiku who was the presidential flag bearer of the party in 2019 defeated Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, his closest rival to emerge the presidential candidate.

Atiku emerged winner with 371 votes while Wike who came second scored 237 votes.

Sam Ohabunwa scored 1 vote while Pius Anyim scored 14 votes.

Udom Emmanuel scored 38 votes while Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, scored 20 votes.

The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, got 70 votes

There were 12 voided votes.

Atiku’s position was boosted by last minutes withdrawal from the race by Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

More details later….

