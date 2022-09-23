BREAKING: ‘Ayu Confessed To Atiku He Collected N1bn From Lagos’ – Wike

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has leveled allegations of corruption against Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike, during a media chat on Friday in Rivers State, claimed that Ayu collected N1 billion from an unnamed presidential candidate and businessmen in Lagos State supposedly to undermine PDP’s chances of winning the 2023 presidential election.

Describing Ayu as “very corrupt”, Governor Wike dared the party’s national chairman to deny what he has said and that he will spill more details of his alleged underhand dealings.

“Will he deny the fact that he didn’t collect N1 billion from Lagos? Not Lagos State Government but from Lagos.

“He met one of the presidential aspirants and told him that he is not sure these governors will want to sponsor the party. Let Ayu say no. I will even call some of the businessmen and how the money was arranged in Lagos.

“That money did not enter into the account of the PDP. But we are not attacking Ayu on that basis. We are attacking Ayu (for refusing to resign).”

When one of the moderators of the media chat cautioned him on the weight of his allegation, Wike said Ayu admitted to the allegation when the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, confronted him.

“I’m not anyhow governor…I am a serious governor. I’m a very important governor. I can’t just come here and begin to say anything. I said, I challenge (Ayu) and let him deny this and we will say more.

“We were invited to a meeting in London by the presidential candidate. We were five governors. Governor of Adamawa, who is the governor of the presidential candidate, Governor Ortom, Governor Seyi Makinde, Governor Ikpeazu, and myself.

“The presidential candidate told us in truth that he has confronted Ayu on this statement and Ayu said yes. He now said what do we do and I said, “Sir, I won’t be here if we were not interested in winning this election. You didn’t pay for my flight to this place. Why will I spend so much money? But because we believed this party has to win the election, everything must be done, sacrifices must be made in order for us to win the election. We sat down and he agreed with us that Ayu has to go.

“He now asked us to give him one week to work out the modalities of Ayu’s going. Now let Governor Fintiri, who is the governor of Adamawa tell Nigerians that it is not true.”