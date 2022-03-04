BREAKING: Buhari Appoints Sonny Echono As TETFUND Executive Secretary 

By Busayo Agbola

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed the immediate past Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, as the new Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND). 

Echono will take over from the outgoing Executive Secretary, Prof. Sulaiman Bogoro, who will complete his 5 year tenure on 18th March 2022.

Echono’s appointment was announced in a statement signed by the Ministry of Education’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Ben Bem Goong. 

Prior to this appointment, Echono retired from his position as the Education Ministry’s Permanent Secretary on the 6th of January 2022 after 35 years in public service.

