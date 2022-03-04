Hospital Ambulance Carrying Emergency Patient Trapped In Abuja Fuel Queue

An ambulance conveying a patient to the hospital was trapped in traffic gridlock caused by fuel queue on Airport road Abuja on Thursday night.

The ambulance, which had NISA Premier Hospital imprinted on its, was obviously conveying a patient to either NISA Premier or the National Hospital when it was caught in traffic caused by fuel queue.

Nisa Premier Hospital is one of the leading specialist hospitals in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Our correspondent who was also caught in the gridlock that lasted for more than an hour observed that doctors came down from the vehicle to plead for road users to create a passage for the emergency van to pass.

Some people in the traffic were heard praying for the patient and asking God to keep the person alive.

The gridlock started from the Coca-Cola junction at the airport road from about 6 pm till some minutes before 8pm.

Unfortunately, there were no traffic officials to control motorists.

THE WHISTLER had in a Special Report on the FCT noted that many road users do not respect traffic regulations, including the traffic light while also recklessly driving against traffic.