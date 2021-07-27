BREAKING: CBN Stops Sale Of Forex To BDC Operators

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday said it will no longer sell foreign exchange to Bureau De Change operators.

The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele announced this at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting held at the CBN headquarters in Abuja.

The governor also said that the CBN will channel the sale of foreign exchange to banks henceforth, adding that all banks should create a teller point for sale and disbursement of forex to their customers.

He also said the CBN will no longer process any new application for BDC licenses.

Details later…