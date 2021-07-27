BREAKING: CBN Stops Sale Of Forex To BDC Operators

Money & Markets
By Ifeanyi Onuba
The Whistler NG Breaking News

The Central Bank of Nigeria on Tuesday said it will no longer sell foreign exchange to Bureau De Change operators.

The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele announced this at the end of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting held at the CBN headquarters in Abuja.

RELATED
Money & Markets

Ahead Monday’s MPC, CBN Says No Bank In Nigeria Is Under Threat

The governor also said that the CBN will channel the sale of foreign exchange to banks henceforth, adding that all banks should create a teller point for sale and disbursement of forex to their customers.

He also said the CBN will no longer process any new application for BDC licenses.

Details later…

You might also like

Ahead Monday’s MPC, CBN Says No Bank In Nigeria Is Under Threat

Mobile Money Operators Won’t Accept Airtime As Deposit, Payment- CBN

Naira Tumbles Further As Forex Scarcity Bites Harder

Naira Set To Hit N500 At Parallel Market After CBN Devaluation

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.