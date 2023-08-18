BREAKING: CBN To Resume Sale Of Dollars To BDCs, Demands Daily Rendition Of Forex Utilization

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced measures to reintroduce Bureau de Change Operators in Nigeria into the foreign exchange market a few days after threatening speculators.

The bank announced its reintroduction in a circular addressed to BDCs and the public titled, ‘Operational Mechanism For Bureau De Change Operations In Nigeria.’

The development is coming amidst efforts for the naira to trade in fair value. The naira had traded around N955 per dollar on Monday before the CBN began the policy that crashed the price to N845 as of Friday.

In the new regime, the CBN said BDCs must submit periodic accounts of the activities through the Financial Institution Forex Rendition System (FIFX).

The CBN said, “In support of the drive to improve the efficiency of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, the Central Bank of Nigeria hereby announces the underlisted operational mechanism for the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment of the market.

“The spread on buying and selling by BDC Operators shall be within an allowable limit of – 2.5% to +2.5% of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange market window weighted average rate of the previous day.

“Mandatory rendition by BDC Operators of the statutory periodic reports (daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly) on the Financial Institution Forex Rendition System (FIFX) which has been upgraded to meet individual Operator’s requirements.

“Operators are to note that with effect from the date of this circular, non-rendition of returns would attract sanctions which may include withdrawal of operating license. Where Operators do not have any transaction within the period, they are expected to render nil returns.”

THE WHISTLER had reported that BDCs were terrified about the recent threat of the acting CBN governor, Folashodun Shonubi.

Bureau de Change dealers in Zone 4 in Abuja had told THE WHISTLER that the CBN had asked for their financial records and threatened to withdraw their licences.

The intervention would be possible with the $3bn dollars deal signed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd with the African Import-Export Bank.

