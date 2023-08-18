Yusuf Bichi’s DSS Is Intelligent

40 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

It is not an exaggeration to say that the Department of State Services(DSS) had never been busier under Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the Kano-born security expert who specialized in investigations and protective operations, than in the last three months.

Perhaps for the first in recent times, the DSS has found itself in a position where it is saddled with high-profile forensic investigation; trying to trace the soft footsteps of humongous funds allegedly looted by saboteurs within the Federal Government.

The DSS has the mandate to, among others, prevent or detect crimes against the internal security of Nigeria, and threats of sabotage. The DSS has been involved in the probe of all relevant agencies that are said to have connived with the CBN and agencies under it.

Reports have emerged that the DSS had uncovered massive looting of the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company (NSPMC) which led to the arrest and interrogation of Abbas Masanawa, a former Managing Director of the company.

Masanawa, who is the current Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL.) was said to have conspired with Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to loot NSPMC.

The NSPMC which is a subsidiary of the CBN is responsible for printing and minting Nigeria’s currency notes, coins and high-level security documents.

The discovery obviously led to the withdrawal of firearms charge against Emefiele with the DSS replacing it with fresh 20-count charges bothering on breach of procurement laws. The charges involve an allegation of N6.9 billion fraud.

The case, which is being tried at a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, was adjourned till August 23.

Emefiele will be arraigned alongside a female CBN employee, Sa’adatu Yaro, and a company allegedly said to be owned by her, April 1616 Investment Limited.

In the charges, Emefiele and his co-defendants were alleged to have bought a fleet of over 98 exotic vehicles and armoured buses valued at about N6.9bn.

While the investigation of the alleged looting and economic sabotage by some persons in government was going on, the DSS was also able to give timely intelligence about terrorist plots.

A memo dated August 11, 2023, leaked by the media showed that the DSS got quality intelligence about the activities of terrorists in the country. The memo from the FCT office of the agency had warned the Nigerian Railways Corporation about plans by terrorists to attack passenger trains along the Abuja-Kaduna corridor. The memo also advised concerned states to beef up security and intensify intelligence gathering.

A few days after the memo was issued, terrorists attacked communities in Niger State, killing dozens of people. The terrorists also shot down a helicopter belonging to the Nigerian Air Force on Monday, Aug. 14. The incident happened in Chukuba, in the Shiroro area of Niger State.

The aircraft was said to be on a mission to evacuate deceased soldiers, killed in a forest gunbattle in the Chukuba area when it was shot down.

There’s no doubt that agencies like the DSS which are involved in exposing the crimes of powerful persons will become targets of unwholesome attacks from beneficiaries of crimes. Some unscrupulous people whose paymasters are facing justice will unfairly attack the DSS to gain political capital.

Their major weapon is to characterize the DSS as a lawless organization that has no respect for the rule of law. But as its spokesperson, Peter Afunaya, revealed in a recent statement, all the arrests made by the agency were backed by court orders.

Addressing critics of the agency directly, Afunaya stated: “Whether on Emefiele, Bawa or Kanu, the Service has obeyed judicial orders and handled the cases procedurally and in accordance with the rule of law. Critics are encouraged to be a bit more discerning and up their research capabilities. Doing so will reveal that the Service obeys orders. The Court of Appeal judgement on Kanu is recommended for detailed study.

“Maybe, we can decipher the difference between Discharged and Acquitted and what the use of either or both mean in the final order of a Judge. The DSS is an ardent respecter of the law. Anyone may argue this but it is true. It is in this regard that it has applied for either a stay or notice of appeal on some of the matters. One who does not obey the laws will not resort to legal procedures like the DSS has done.

“Let those seeking justice not intimidate the Judges or derail law enforcement efforts. Judges deliver justice without fear or favour and should be allowed to discharge their duties honourably. For the umpteenth time, the Service reiterates its unequivocal stance on rule of law and respect for the judiciary. This position remains unchanging despite the futile attempts to paint it otherwise.”

There is no doubt that the DSS under Bichi has demonstrated a paradigm shift: gone are the days when operatives can be lawless. Bichi’s DSS is one that balances the need to prevent and detect crime with the need to protect due process and fundamental human rights.

When critics become more objective, they will see and appreciate what Bichi is doing with the DSS.

– Suleiman writes from Abuja.

Disclaimer: This article is entirely the opinion of the writer and does not represent the views of The Whistler.