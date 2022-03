Senator Ademola Adeleke, popularly known as the ‘dancing senator’, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State.

Ademola, who lost the state’s 2018 governorship election to the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated Dotun Babafemi amongst others in the primary election held at the Oshogbo Stadium.

More details to come…