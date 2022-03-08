‘I Only Know Buni As Chairman And I’ve Not Resigned’ – APC National Secretary

In a dramatic fashion, the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Mr James Akpanudoedehe, has refuted reports that he has resigned.

He stated this during a hurriedly staged press conference in which he also declared his support and recognition to the deposed caretaker Chairman, Mai Mala Buni.

According to the former senator, “I have read in the social media that I have resigned as Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee. I want to state that it is not true.

“I didn’t resign. If I had resigned, you would have seen my letter of resignation written by me. Someone cannot just say somebody is dead when he is alive,” he stated.

The former Minister of State for FCT had left the National Executive Committee meeting on Monday that was called and organised by Niger State Governor, Mr Abubakar Sani Bello, following reported directives from President Muhammadu Buhari that Buni must go.

Akpanudoedehe had also emptied his locker and took out on Monday his personal effects after storming out of the meeting halfway, setting rumours among staff that he was resigning.

But speaking on Tuesday, he said, “I am not bigger than the party, or bigger than the President who is a leader of the country. I am waiting for the National Chairman to come back,” in a clear rejection of the acting Chairman, Bello.

“We have done reconciliation, ward, local governments and state congresses. And we are about to do the National Convention. This is not the first time you are seeing power play.

“I am waiting for the Chairman. If we have directive from the President that we should resign, we are not bigger than the President, we will do so, if we hear from him. Somebody cannot say go and announce he is resigning. Like MKO Abiola used to say you don’t shave someone’s head in his absence.

“I am stating here that that breaking news is not from me. I don’t know who announced it,” he stated.

He dissociated himself from the reported sacking of Buni saying, “Someone cannot say ‘the president said’. I have not received any letter from anywhere. As I said, nobody is bigger than the party.”

But when pressed on why he left the meeting halfway, he said, “I have not resigned,” adding that “I recognized Buni as the Chairman. The issue is that, have I resigned? The answer is no. I am the National Secretary of the Party.”