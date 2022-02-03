BREAKING: Deputy Senate Minority Leader Bwacha Dumps PDP For APC

The Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, Emmanuel Bwacha, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday.

Governor Mai Mala Buni, Chairman of Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC, led Bwacha to President Muhammadu Buhari who received the senator to the ruling party.

Bwacha is serving his third term as the Senator representing Taraba South Senatorial District of Taraba State.

He won all his elections on the platform of the PDP and became the Deputy Senate Minority Leader after his reelection in the 2019 general elections.