BREAKING: DSS Finally Brings Sunday Igboho’s Aides To Court

Operatives of the Department of States Services (DSS), on Monday, brought the aides of the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, before Justice Obiora Egwatu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

This came after the DSS had failed to bring Igboho’s aides before the said judge despite two court orders.

A female among the suspects who arrived the court premises in a bus was looking exhausted while the DSS surrounded them with guns.

THE WHISTLER reports that the judge had on July 23 and 29 ordered the DSS to produce them in court.

Lawyers for the applicants, Pelumi had instituted a Fundamental Human Rights suit urging the court to order the DSS to produce them in court and show cause why they should not be granted bail.

But the DSS had said that it was keeping them in custody for investigation purposes.

The judge had stood down the case because the DSS lawyer was yet to arrive the court even as the applicants’ lawyer asked for more time.

Our correspondent observed that about 8 out of the 12 aides were in court.

Recall that on July 1, the DSS raided the residence of Igboho at midnight and arrested them.