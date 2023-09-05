BREAKING: Edo Deputy Gov Shaibu Withdraws Suit Against Obaseki

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu, has withdrawn the suit he instituted at the Federal High Court, Abuja, to stop alleged plots by the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, to impeach him.

The withdrawal was contained in a circular Shaibu issued dated September 5, 2023.

Citing the case with Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023, which named the Inspector General of Police, State Security Service, the Governor of Edo State, and the Chief Judge of Edo State as defendants, said he took the decision following interventions by prominent people.

The deputy governor said, “With due respect to these eminent personalities and leaders whose persuasions and persons I cannot ignore, I, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, have authorised and instructed my Solicitors to withdraw the Suit forthwith,” Shaibu wrote.

“I wish to sincerely thank and appreciate these well-meaning Nigerians, Party Leaders, Traditional Rulers, and my Archbishop, His Grace Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Akubeze for their kind words, advice and encouragement thus far in ensuring peace and unity in our dear State, Edo.

“I also wish to place on record my special thanks to Mr Governor, my boss and senior brother for this path of peace.”

