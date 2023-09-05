Banks, Govt Offices Record Partial Compliance With NLC Strike Directive

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Customers of banks are stranded after many of their branches were shut in compliance with the two-day warning strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress meant to protest the Federal Government’s alleged meddling in the union’s affairs rather than addressing the economic impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

However, government ministries and agencies are divided on the matter.

On Friday, Joe Ajaero, NLC President had during a press briefing at the Labour House in Abuja declared a two-day warning strike from September 5-6, 2023 while speaking on the resolutions reached by the union’s national executive committee (NEC).

The fuel subsidy was removed on May 29 during the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu. The Congress had on August 2 staged a nationwide protest over the subsidy removal.

From 8am to 10am, on Tuesday morning, several deposit money banks visited by THE WHISTLER in Abuja were all opened despite the statement released by the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees agreeing to comply with the NLC directive.

Access Bank 1st Avenue Branch, Gwarinpa Open For Business In Early Hours Of Tuesday

“In line with the communique issued after the meeting of National Executive Council of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) held on Thursday 31st August, 2023 that all affiliate should direct all members to commence two days’ withdrawal of service from Tuesday and Wednesday the 5th and 6th September, 2023…

“We hereby direct all our organs to comply with this directive by ensuring all our members stay off duties for the two days,” NUBIFIE said in a memo.

Access Bank Plc in Gwarinpa was open for business when THE WHISTLER visited its branch by 10am. Ecobank Plc was open for business by 8:10am when this newspaper visited the branch in Gwarinpa.

However, Ecobank closed after they “received calls to shut down operations in compliance with the NLC strike”, a security man at the bank said.

Ecobank Gwarinpa Open For Business In Early Hours Of Tuesday

Other banks also complied with the strike action leaving bank customers stranded when THE WHISTLER revisited the branch.

At the Federal Capital Territory High Court Headquarters in Maitama, the entrance gate was shut against visitors in compliance with the strike.

Visitors besiege FCT HIgh Court Maitama as gate firmly locked

Aside litigation, the administrative side of the court runs an affidavit registry management system where people can register for change of name, among other things.

THE WHISTLER observed visitors came to register for different affidavits but they were told to “go home and return on Thursday.”

Entrance-gate-of-the-FCT-High-Court-Headquarters-in-Maitama-locked-against visitors

“No work. We’re on strike, ” the court’s Security official told visitors who tried entering.

“Don’t waste your time. If you want to do anything, come on Thursday, ” another official Mr. A. Momoh told visitors.

In Enugu State, workers were seen at the state secretariat doing their duties. However, very few of them were present when our correspondent visited.

Ezekiel Ogbeze, who claimed to be working for the environment ministry, said, “The offices are open, although many didn’t come. Some came early, signed their presence and left. I can say that the strike is partially being observed.”

Eucharia Ezeme, a civil servant, said, “Workers are present because it is made compulsory for us to sign the attendance register. The state government banned sit-at-home on Mondays, so we apply the same spirit of coming to work on Mondays to every other working day. Again, the Head of Service can embark on routine checks of those present unannounced. Nobody would like to be a victim.”

However, a survey conducted at various federal establishments in the city showed partial compliance with the two-day strike.

Elsewhere, workers of Federal Government ministries in Abuja particularly the Ministry of Works defied the union’s directives.

Reporting by Philip Ukpe, Nnaemeka Wondrous and Chinedu Aroh