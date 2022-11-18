Breaking : Ex- Enugu Commissioner, Brother Killed By Unknown Gunmen

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ozor Gab Onuzulike, a former commissioner for rural development in Enugu State, has been reportedly killed.

Onuzulike, a former council chairman of Oji River Local Government Area of the state, was killed Friday evening by unknown gunmen when he was returning from a burial.

The incident, it was gathered, happened at Nkpokolo Achi, Oji River LGA. He was shot dead alongside his elder brother, Elvis Onuzulike, whom he was in company of.

His assassination was confirmed to THE WHISTLER by a former aide who did not want to be mentioned.

An unconfirmed source said one of the unknown gunmen was killed by security operatives who mounted surveillance after hearing about the killing of the politician.

Onuzulike served in the first tenure of incumbent Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The Enugu State Police Command is yet to react to the alleged killing of the duo.