BREAKING: Homicide: Court Remands Osinachi’s Husband In Kuje Prison, Orders Accelerated Hearing

…. Husband Denies Killing Wife

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, Wuse, has remanded Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi, in the Kuje Correctional Facility pending the hearing and determination of the homicide related suit instituted against him by the Attorney General of the Federation.

Justice N.K. Nwosu-Iheme gave the order on Friday after he pleaded not guilty to 23 count charges bordering on domestic violence and homicide, among others.

She ordered that the suspect be remanded at the correctional facility while trial was adjourned to June 16 from 12pm and June 17 by 9am.

“The business for today is for arraignment, accelerated hearing is hereby ordered” declared Justice Nwosu-Iheme.

“Defendant should be remanded in Kuje Correctional Facility pending the hearing and determination of this suit,” she ruled.

Nwachukwu’s wife died on April 8 and many of her colleagues had accused her husband of subjecting the deceased to domestic violence, leading to her death.

Afterwards, the Nigeria Police arrested him and he has been in detention since.

FG claims that he contravened Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, section 221 of the Penal Code and the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition Act (VAPP) 2015.

Some of the counts (like culpable homicide) recommends death penalty, 1-year jail term or fine (VAPP Act), among others.

Part of the charges read: “That you Peter Nwachukwu, 56, male, on the 8th of April, 2022 at Aco Estate, opposite police station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to with: culpable homicide punishable with death in that you caused the death of Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu by your various acts of violence and aggravated assault with the knowledge that her death would be the probable consequence of your acts.”

“Statement of offence: Emotional, verbal and psychological abuse contrary to section 14(1) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

“Particular of offence: That you, Peter Nwachukwu, male, sometime between 14th November 2009 and April 2022 at Aco Estate, opposite police station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to wit: emotional, verbal and psychological abuse on Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu (deceased) by humiliating her and making utterances like ‘you are smelling,’ ‘you are mad,’ to her in the presence of her music crew members.”