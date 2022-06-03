JUST IN: Osinachi: ‘The World Will Know The Truth About Gospel Singer’s Death’ – Husband’s Lawyer Breaks Silence

Counsel for Peter Nwachukwu, Victor O. Abakpa, has reacted to social media comments nailing his client for allegedly killing his wife, late gospel singer, Osinachi.

Peter was arraigned before the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Wuse, on 23 count charges bordering on domestic violence and homicide.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and the court subsequently adjourned to June 16 and 17 for trial.

Justice N.K. Nwosu-Iheme, on Friday also ordered that he be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Facility.

Victor said since his client has pleaded not guilty, the world will soon find out the truth.

“Surely justice will prevail, the world will come to know the truth. We cannot say more than that.

“You heard he pleaded not guilty, that’s our position for now until the case is proved otherwise,” the lawyer told our correspondent.

The suspect, who was handcuffed after the court rose,was followed about by a security agent who was not in uniform.

He was pleading to speak to the press.

When he eventually spoke,he insisted that his wife died of cancer.

He also accused his in-laws of lying against him.

Nwachukwu’s wife died on April 8 and many of her colleagues had accused her husband of subjecting the deceased to domestic violence, leading to her death.

Part of the charges read: “That you Peter Nwachukwu, 56, male, on the 8th of April, 2022 at Aco Estate, opposite police station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to with: culpable homicide punishable with death in that you caused the death of Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu by your various acts of violence and aggravated assault with the knowledge that her death would be the probable consequence of your acts.”

“Statement of offence: Emotional, verbal and psychological abuse contrary to section 14(1) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

“Particular of offence: That you, Peter Nwachukwu, male, sometime between 14th November 2009 and April 2022 at Aco Estate, opposite police station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to wit: emotional, verbal and psychological abuse on Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu (deceased) by humiliating her and making utterances like ‘you are smelling,’ ‘you are mad,’ to her in the presence of her music crew members.”