BREAKING: INEC Declares PDP Candidate Winner Of Akwa Ibom Guber Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Pastor Umo Eno winner of the just concluded governorship election in Akwa Ibom State.

Eno scored 354,548 votes to defeat his closest rival Sen. Bassey Akpan who scored 136, 262 votes.

The candidate of the APC came third with a total of 129,602 votes.

Eno became famous for saying he would create a happy hour in the state where people can relax and socialise, free from work.

The PDP candidate won 29 local government areas while the Young Progressives Party YPP Senator Bassey Akpan won his own local government area, IBIONO Ibom and Ikono LGAs.

A break down of the votes are below:

UDUNG UKO LGA

APC: 2006

PDP: 3959

NNPP:306

YPP: 1475

LP:19

URUAN LGA

NPC…. 5623

ANPP…..963

PDP….12740

YPP…..3760

IKONO LGA:

APC…..1502

NNPP….297

PDP…….11343

YPP…….13909

INI LGA LGA

APC-883

PDP-10058

YPP-6325

NNPP-137

ESIT EKET LGA

APC- 2488

PDP- 9549

NNPP- 113

YPP-. 1765

IBENO LGA

APC- 904

PDP- 5626

NNPP- 62

YPP— 1932

NSIT UBIUM LGA

APC–1675

PDP–. 19359

NNPP-. 349

YPP—. 1053

ETINAN LGA

APC–. 4100

PDP–. 15439

NNPP-. 335

YPP–. 3866

OKOBO LGA

APC- 3599

PDP- 7260

NNPP-187

YPP- 3061

NSIT IBOM LGA

APC-. 7921

PDP-. 11560

NNPP-166

YPP- 897

ORON LGA

APC-. 3164

PDP- 6295

NNPP-150

YPP- 2624

EASTERN OBOLO LGA

APC- 622

PDP – 5180

NNPP- 124

YPP-. 1538

ITU LGA

APC- 2486

PDP-. 10950

NNPP-641

YPP-9326

IKOT ABASI LGA

APC- 2360

NNPP- 158

PDP-. 13559

YPP-. 194

EKET LGA

APC: 4770

PDP: 20658

NNPP: 410

YPP: 4151

UKANAFUN LGA

APC: 5036

PDP: 11348

NNPP: 496

YPP:. 2124

ETIM EKPO LGA

APC: 4368

PDP:. 7383

NNPP: 269

YPP: 2429

MKPAT ENIN LGA

APC-: 3303

PDP- : 14240

NNPP: 287

YPP:. 2695

LP: 219

NSIT ATAI LGA

APC: 3418

PDP: 9938

NNPP:451

YPP:. 1818

LP: 16

ESSIEN UDIM LGA

APC: 11833

PDP:. 13754

NNPP: 916

YPP:. 7601

LP:. 90

ORUK ANAM LGA

APC : 6743

PDP: 16381

NNPP: 397

YPP: 3775

LP:. 82

ONNA LGA

APC: 1733

PDP: 15910

NNPP: 81

YPP: 1782

LP: 48

IBESIKPO ASUTAN LGA

APC:. 7737

PDP: 15334

NNPP: 318

YPP:. 2569

LP :. 122

OREFUNG ORUKO LGA

APC: 3471

PDP:. 5088

NNPP: 58

YPP: 2332

ABAK LGA

APC: 11249

PDP: 12847

NNPP: 342

YPP:. 4954

LP:436

IKOT EKPENE LGA

APC: 6848

PDP:14495

NNPP: 437

YPP: 5873

LP: 562

OBOT AKARA LGA

APC: 4022

PDP:10884

NNPP: 156

YPP: 2454

LP: 72

MBO LGA

APC: 4167

PDP: 6635

NNPP: 60

YPP: 1128

LP : 22

IKA LGA

APC: 2908

PDP: 6361

NNPP: 160

YPP: 1301

IBIONO IBOM LGA

APC:398

PDP:7066

NNPP:454

YPP: 21992

LP: 29

UYO LGA

APC: 8267

PDP:25149

NNPP:3229

YPP: 1381

LP: 1447