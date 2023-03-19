BREAKING: INEC Declares PDP Candidate Winner Of Akwa Ibom Guber Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Pastor Umo Eno winner of the just concluded governorship election in Akwa Ibom State.
Eno scored 354,548 votes to defeat his closest rival Sen. Bassey Akpan who scored 136, 262 votes.
The candidate of the APC came third with a total of 129,602 votes.
Eno became famous for saying he would create a happy hour in the state where people can relax and socialise, free from work.
The PDP candidate won 29 local government areas while the Young Progressives Party YPP Senator Bassey Akpan won his own local government area, IBIONO Ibom and Ikono LGAs.
A break down of the votes are below:
UDUNG UKO LGA
APC: 2006
PDP: 3959
NNPP:306
YPP: 1475
LP:19
URUAN LGA
NPC…. 5623
ANPP…..963
PDP….12740
YPP…..3760
IKONO LGA:
APC…..1502
NNPP….297
PDP…….11343
YPP…….13909
INI LGA LGA
APC-883
PDP-10058
YPP-6325
NNPP-137
ESIT EKET LGA
APC- 2488
PDP- 9549
NNPP- 113
YPP-. 1765
IBENO LGA
APC- 904
PDP- 5626
NNPP- 62
YPP— 1932
NSIT UBIUM LGA
APC–1675
PDP–. 19359
NNPP-. 349
YPP—. 1053
ETINAN LGA
APC–. 4100
PDP–. 15439
NNPP-. 335
YPP–. 3866
OKOBO LGA
APC- 3599
PDP- 7260
NNPP-187
YPP- 3061
NSIT IBOM LGA
APC-. 7921
PDP-. 11560
NNPP-166
YPP- 897
ORON LGA
APC-. 3164
PDP- 6295
NNPP-150
YPP- 2624
EASTERN OBOLO LGA
APC- 622
PDP – 5180
NNPP- 124
YPP-. 1538
ITU LGA
APC- 2486
PDP-. 10950
NNPP-641
YPP-9326
IKOT ABASI LGA
APC- 2360
NNPP- 158
PDP-. 13559
YPP-. 194
EKET LGA
APC: 4770
PDP: 20658
NNPP: 410
YPP: 4151
UKANAFUN LGA
APC: 5036
PDP: 11348
NNPP: 496
YPP:. 2124
ETIM EKPO LGA
APC: 4368
PDP:. 7383
NNPP: 269
YPP: 2429
MKPAT ENIN LGA
APC-: 3303
PDP- : 14240
NNPP: 287
YPP:. 2695
LP: 219
NSIT ATAI LGA
APC: 3418
PDP: 9938
NNPP:451
YPP:. 1818
LP: 16
ESSIEN UDIM LGA
APC: 11833
PDP:. 13754
NNPP: 916
YPP:. 7601
LP:. 90
ORUK ANAM LGA
APC : 6743
PDP: 16381
NNPP: 397
YPP: 3775
LP:. 82
ONNA LGA
APC: 1733
PDP: 15910
NNPP: 81
YPP: 1782
LP: 48
IBESIKPO ASUTAN LGA
APC:. 7737
PDP: 15334
NNPP: 318
YPP:. 2569
LP :. 122
OREFUNG ORUKO LGA
APC: 3471
PDP:. 5088
NNPP: 58
YPP: 2332
ABAK LGA
APC: 11249
PDP: 12847
NNPP: 342
YPP:. 4954
LP:436
IKOT EKPENE LGA
APC: 6848
PDP:14495
NNPP: 437
YPP: 5873
LP: 562
OBOT AKARA LGA
APC: 4022
PDP:10884
NNPP: 156
YPP: 2454
LP: 72
MBO LGA
APC: 4167
PDP: 6635
NNPP: 60
YPP: 1128
LP : 22
IKA LGA
APC: 2908
PDP: 6361
NNPP: 160
YPP: 1301
IBIONO IBOM LGA
APC:398
PDP:7066
NNPP:454
YPP: 21992
LP: 29
UYO LGA
APC: 8267
PDP:25149
NNPP:3229
YPP: 1381
LP: 1447