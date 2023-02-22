BREAKING: INEC REC Fights CBN In Osun As Journalists, Party Chairmen Barred From Monitoring Distribution Of Sensitive Materials

142 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Osun Resident Electoral Commissioner of Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC), Dr. Mutiu Agboke, on Wednesday, protested in front of the entrance of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN) in the state after the apex bank barred party chairmen and journalists from monitoring collection and distribution of sensitive materials for Saturday 2023 presidential election.

Advertisement

The INEC REC in the company of party chairmen and journalists arrived at the CBN at about 9:35 AM but security men from the police, and Department of State Services (DSS) among others stationed at the gate denied them entrance with exception of the INEC officials.

The CBN hinged the denial on the directive from its headquarters in Abuja. This resulted in protest by the INEC REC.

Speaking angrily, Agboke said: “we have already discussed how we are going to do all these during our security meetings. We have all agreed that we will be open to all but with this your action of barring journalists and party chairmen, it is not a welcome idea.

“Before Nigerians start to think that we are the problem, we must correct this decision of barring journalists and party chairmen.”

He later entered the premises of CBN with other staff but journalists and party chairmen were denied access to inspect the collection and distribution of the sensitive materials.

Advertisement

Details shortly…