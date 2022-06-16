Breaking: ‘It’s Difficult To Choose Running Mate’- Atiku Says As PDP Picks Okowa Over Wike

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has announced Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as the running mate of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.



This was announced on Thursday afternoon during the party’s special event at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Okowa who arrived at the party’s secretariat in Abuja shortly after 12 noon on Thursday was screened by the Committee chaired by Tom Ikimi, a member of the party’s Board of Trustee.

The committee was set up on Wednesday by the party to screen those in the frame, including Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his counterpart in Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel.

Reacting to the development, a former Senator, Shehu Sani, described Okowa as a link between the South-East and South-South.

“Okowa played a key role in the victory of Atiku at the primaries and he is a cross between the South-East and the South-South. Wike strongly emerged second, committed so much to sustaining the party and his ruggedness is an asset in the battle when it turns dirty. Any can be VP,” he posted.

“Both the North and South will love the man we have picked. He is a believer in one Nigeria. He is temperate. He is mindful of the impact of his words and actions on the feelings of other Nigerians besides those from his zone. He is a credit to the campaign. He is…,” former presidential aide,

Reno Omokri, posted.

Those reportedly shortlisted for screening were Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa; his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike and the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.



Atiku on Saturday, May 28, emerged as the PDP candidate for 2023 presidential election, polling 371 votes. Nyesom Wike polled 237 votes.