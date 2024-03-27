BREAKING: Julius Abure Returns As LP Chairman At Anambra Convention Despite NLC’s Opposition

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Julius Abure has been re-elected as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) at a convention held Wednesday at the Grand Seasons Hotel in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Abure’s emergence comes amidst an ongoing leadership dispute within the Labour Party and a power tussle between Abure and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) led by Joe Ajaero.

Advertisement

The NLC has been advocating for Abure’s removal, accusing the LP chairman of attempting to hold an unauthorised national convention in Abia State to keep himself in office.

The situation escalated last week when NLC members, acting on their leadership’s orders, picketed LP offices across the country, demanding Abure’s resignation.

The NLC claimed that two separate court rulings in 2024 nullified the legitimacy of Abure’s National Working Committee (NWC).

But despite the NLC’s opposition, Abure secured his re-election at the Anambra convention.

Advertisement

More details to follow…