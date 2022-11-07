BREAKING: Kaduna, Abuja Train Service Set To Begin After 8 Months Shutdown

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abuja-Kaduna rail service will resume in November, according to the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo.

Sambo made this known on Monday while discussing developments in his ministry.

The development is coming more than eight months after the government suspended the service on March 28, 2022.

Terrorists had bombed the train carrying 362 passengers, thereby killing and abducting 62 passengers, according to the government.

About four months after the attack, 27 out of the abducted passengers have been released.

The final batch of the abducted victims were released on October 5, 2022 after months of protests by the family members.

It is estimated that the Federal Government lost N2.4bn in the eight months at a monthly loss of N300m.

Former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi had said, “We make N300m per month from the Abuja-Kaduna train.”

Sambo said the government has put a system in place that will ensure prompt monitoring of movements on the rail tracks.

According to him, the surveillance will enable relevant ministries and agencies as well as security agencies to monitor development on the tracks.