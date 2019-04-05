BREAKING: ‘Killer Cop’ Ogunyemi Olalekan Arraigned In Court

Advertisement

Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan, who was found guilty by the police of shooting and killing Kolade Johnson, has been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court in Ebute-Metta, Lagos State.

Olalekan was arraigned before the court by the Lagos State Police Command on Friday morning.

The suspect’s arrangement follows his dismissal from the Force on Thursday. The police yesterday said their investigation found the officer guilty of discreditably “shooting and killing Kolade Johnson,” who had gone to watch a televised football match in the Mangoro area of Lagos on Sunday.

The other suspect, Sergeant Godwin Orji, was discharged and acquitted after an Orderly Room Trial that was conducted on both suspects.

Prior to his arraignment this morning, Inspector Olalekan was remanded in custody of the Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in reaction to the public outrage over Johnson’s killing said: ‘‘I acknowledge the genuine outrage from citizens and Civil Society groups regarding the activities of SARS. As you’re aware, the Suspects in the Kolade Johnson killing are in custody. When the orderly room trial is concluded, indicted officers will be prosecuted in court.’’