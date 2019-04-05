Advertisement

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused the Nigerian Judiciary of protecting only the interest of the “cabal running Aso Rock.”

The Biafra group made the accusation in reaction to the court ruling which nullified the candidacy of Ademola Adeleke the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in the Osun.

The court had nullified his candidacy following allegation that he did not sit for his West African Examination Council, WAEC, exams as he claimed.

The group, in a statement signed and issued by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, maintained that Judges are aiding impunity through their courts.

The statement read, “The Nigerian judiciary which is often touted as the last hope of the common man has turned into a nightmare for those unjustly singled out by the state for persecution.

“The judiciary in Nigeria represents the interest of the cabal running Aso Rock and not the common man. Some Judges now use courtrooms to complete illegal and dastardly assignments given to them by the presidency.

“How can one describe the court ruling on Adeleke in respect of Osun governorship election while when President Muhammadu Buhari has not tendered any West African Examination Council, WAEC, a certificate to date.”