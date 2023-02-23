BREAKING: Lagos, Kano, Kaduna Lead As INEC Reveals 87 Million Nigerians Collected PVCs

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
INEC-chairman-briefs-media-on-election-scaled

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that out of the country’s 93,469,008 registered voters, 87,209, 007 have collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and would be allowed to vote in Saturday’s presidential election.

Advertisement

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, INEC’s national chairman, revealed this during the commission’s daily media briefing that commenced on Thursday (today).

Yakubu put the PVC collection rate at 93.3%.

RELATED
Company

FG Approves Sale Of Building Owned By Defunct NITEL To Lagos Govt For N2.5bn

Nigeria Politics

‘Election Will Hold In Anambra’ — Police Send Warnings Ahead Of Presidential Poll

A state-by-state breakdown of the collected PVCs showed that Lagos led with 6,214,970 collected voter cards, Kano had 5,594,193 while collected PVCs in Kaduna stood at 4,164, 475.

According to him, the total number of uncollected PVCs stood at 6,259,229 (6.7%) as of February 5, 2023.

More details to follow.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement