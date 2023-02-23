BREAKING: Lagos, Kano, Kaduna Lead As INEC Reveals 87 Million Nigerians Collected PVCs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that out of the country’s 93,469,008 registered voters, 87,209, 007 have collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and would be allowed to vote in Saturday’s presidential election.
Professor Mahmood Yakubu, INEC’s national chairman, revealed this during the commission’s daily media briefing that commenced on Thursday (today).
Yakubu put the PVC collection rate at 93.3%.
A state-by-state breakdown of the collected PVCs showed that Lagos led with 6,214,970 collected voter cards, Kano had 5,594,193 while collected PVCs in Kaduna stood at 4,164, 475.
According to him, the total number of uncollected PVCs stood at 6,259,229 (6.7%) as of February 5, 2023.
More details to follow.