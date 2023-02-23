New Naira Policy Has Brought Enormous Hardship On Nigerians—Senate President

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said the implementation of the naira redesign policy has brought “enormous hardship” on Nigerians.

The Senate president made this known in a statement he personally signed on Thursday where he urged eligible Nigerians to go out and vote for the All Progressive Congress.

Lawan who said the policy was commendable, however lamented at the poor implementation.

According to him, the poor implementation has affected the gains that the policy was meant to achieve for the country.

He said, “I sincerely empathize with fellow Nigerians the hardship being experienced across our land in the implementation of the currency redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Even though we all agree on the merits of the policy, its implementation gap, unfortunately, brought enormous hardship upon citizens across the country.

“However, I wish to assure us that with appropriate intervention by the government and the collaboration of all stakeholders, this hardship will soon fade away and normalcy will be restored to our daily livelihoods.”

The Senate president appealed to Nigerians to eschew violence and instead make these elections a celebration of democracy in the country.

He cautioned them to always be mindful that Nigeria is the only country that they have and encouraged them to play their parts in sustaining its peace, unity and progress at all times.

Lawan said, “As we go to our respective polling units to participate in the elections of a new President and Members of the 10th National Assembly on Saturday, February 25, 2023; to be followed by the elections of state Governors and Members of State Houses of Assembly on Saturday, March 11, 2023, I urge us all to be of good conduct and make the exercise peaceful.

“I call on all Nigerians who have registered and collected their Permanent Voters Cards to go to their polling units on the appointed days to responsibly exercise their civic responsibility and democratic right to elect their governments and representatives in Parliament at the State and Federal levels.”

He added, “We should always be proud of our right and duty under our hard-won democracy to elect our leaders. So, let’s make this a celebration of democracy in our beloved country.

“And as we discharge this responsibility, we should always be mindful that Nigeria is the only country that we have. We should therefore play our parts in sustaining its peace, unity and progress at all times.”