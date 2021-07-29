BREAKING: Maria, Pere Revealed As BBNaija Season Six ‘Wild Cards’

Celebrities
By Justina Simon
pere-maira.

Fellow housemates, Maria and Pere have been revealed as the ‘wild cards’ in the Big Brother Naija season six ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reality show.

‘Wild Cards’ are fake housemates planted among the 22 housemates when the show kicked off on July 24.

The fake housemates were revealed to viewers during Thursday’s ‘diary session’ of the house.

The Wild Cards’ purpose is to provide entertainment in the Big Brother house.

BBNaija house, Ebuke Obi-Uchendu, had on the second day of the show’s launch said that the two housemates from all the 22 contestants are actually ‘wildcards’ and would be revealed during  a special diary section.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Nigerians Waiting For PDP To Take Over Power In 2023 – Atiku

The fake housemates would be evicted during the live show only if the housemates were able to identify them, and failure to identify the wildcards, allows them remain in the house.

If they remained in the house, they would be given exclusive power to nominate housemates for eviction.

However, the housemates seem perplexed in identifying who the wildcards are, leaving many of them guessing.

 Yousef was the first housemate to be called by Biggie who asked if he thinks the housemates couple pass the challenge.

In response, Yousef said  he was not sure because Biggie might decide to change the wild-cards.

You might also like

BBNaija: I Dated A Man For 4 Years Without Knowing He Was Married–Princess

BBNaija S6: How My Ex-Girlfriend Jilted Me Because Of My Physique—Yerins

My Problem With Nollywood–Tonto Dikeh

BBNaija S6: Princess, Jaypaul Clash Over Bed Space

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.