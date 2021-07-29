Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Says DSS Denied Access To IPOB Leader

Barr. Ifeayi Ejiofor, the lead counsel for detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has claimed that the Department of State Services(DSS) denied him access to his client.

Ejiofor who revealed he was at the DSS headquarters today Thursday for a scheduled visit to ascertain his client’s state of health, claimed he was unable to see him.

In a post on his social media platforms, he said the DSS (DSS) denied him and others access to Kanu, adding that he was told the DG of DSS would have to approve their request before they could see him.

He said a Federal High Court in Abuja had on July 26 granted their request to see him and ordered the DSS to allow them access to him.

He stated that “Upon our arrival in their office today being the 29th Day of July 2021, conspicuously armed with the Court Order under reference, the officials of the DSS, though admitted being aware of the Said Order but directed us to come up with a formal application stating the names of persons who are visiting, which request was promptly complied with.

“While we awaited to be admitted for the visit, the officials of the DSS unfortunately came back to inform us that we should go and await further communication from them pending the approval of our request.”



The IPOB lawyer promised to report back to the court on Friday and warned that the DSS would be held responsible if anything happens to his client.