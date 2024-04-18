Nigerian Army Contingent One Completes Peace Keeping Mission In South Sudan, Returns Home

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Contingent 1 (NIGCON 1) in the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) in South Sudan, led by Col Esidiong Nkereuwem has successfully completed its one year tour of duty and has returned to Nigeria.

A document showing their disengagement from the one year tour of duty made available to THE WHISTLER showed that Col Nkereuwem handed over the contingent’s responsibilities to NIGCON 2 led by Lt Col Johnson Apir.

The rotation process which began on April 5 was completed on April 15.

NIGCON 1 was an integral part of the UNISFA Mission in Abyei, as the Unit played significant roles in securing the Mission’s Headquarters, ensuring the protection of civilians, facilitating resolution of crises, and projecting and protecting the image of Nigeria while fulfilling UNISFA’s mandate, documents obtained by this paper on the role of the Nigerian soldiers stated.

During the handover process, the outgoing Contingent Commander commended the troops for their outstanding performance which was “a reflection of their dedication and professionalism.”

He wished the incoming commander a successful tenure and urged him to build on the standards attained thus far, and “to remain good ambassadors of Nigeria.”

Col Nkereuwem also thanked the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Christopher Musa and the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja for the confidence reposed in him to lead the troops, and for all the support provided towards ensuring NIGCON 1 has a successful tour of duty.

Similarly, Col Nkereuwem thanked the Acting Head of Mission and Force Commander UNISFA, Maj Gen Benjamin Olufemi Sawyer for his guidance during the mission.

In a rare farewell parade organised by the Mission Headquarters for NIGCON 1 in recognition of their excellent performance and contribution towards peace and security in Abyei, the Acting Head of Mission and Force Commander UNISFA, who was represented by the Deputy Force Commander Brig Gen Ameer Muhammad, thanked the troops for their service towards peace and security in Abyei.

He also extended the Mission’s best wishes to the Nigerian Government and military authorities.

Nigeria has been a major player in peacekeeping operations. The deployment of Nigerian peacekeepers to UNISFA is therefore a testament of the country’s will towards ensuring peace at the regional and global levels, the mission stated.