BREAKING: New Squad: IGP Directs Immediate Withdrawal Of MOPOL

The acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has directed the immediate withdrawal of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) from 37 squadrons across the country.

The development comes a month after the acting IGP announced plans to withdraw police personnel, specifically PMF from VIPs across the country.

According to a police signal dated July 26 obtained by THE WHISTLER, the commanders of the affected squadrons are expected to execute the task in two weeks.

The signal was signed by a COMPOL Mobile – A senior officer from the rank of a Commissioner of Police (CP) upwards on behalf of the office of the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) PMF, FHQ Abuja.

According to the wireless message issued at about 2:31 pm on Wednesday, the withdrawal is to enable the mobilisation of personnel for the specialised quick intervention squad proposed by the IGP to tackle growing concerns of insecurity.

The signal read partly: “INGENPOL directs you mobilize 1000 able-bodied personal each within two weeks. Forward names mine (sic) for INGENPOL consideration. Ensure strict compliance please”.

By INGENPOL, the signal means the IGP.

The affected Squadrons include MOPOLS: 1 Kaduna; 3 Enugu; 4 Ibadan; 5 Benin; 6 Maiduguri; 7 Sokoto; 8 Jos; 9 Kano; 10 Bauchi; 11 Calabar; 12 Minna; 13 Makurdi; 14 Yola; 15 Ilorin; 16 Abeokuta; 17 Akure; 18 Owerri and 19 Port-Harcourt.

Other Squadrons include MOBOLS: 26 Uyo; 27 Katsina; 28 Umuahia; 29 Awka; 30 Yenagoa; 31 Asaba; 32 Abakaliki; 33 Ado-Ekiti; 34 Gombe; 35 Dutse; 36 Birnin Kebbi; 37 Lokoja; 38 Akwanga; 39 Osogbo; 40 Jalingo; 41 Damaturu; 42 Gusau; 45 FHQ Abuja and 49 Epe.

Recall that the police had reaffirmed its commitment to withdraw personnel from some VIPs on Monday.

The police said the withdrawal process had commenced with a comprehensive report that has been submitted by the committee assigned to oversee the seamless implementation of this directive.

The police also noted that it has made relevant provisions for the security of important personalities and critical infrastructures who are entitled to such protection.



“The IGP, therefore, urges the public and all stakeholders to support and cooperate with the Nigeria Police Force during this transition period to strengthen the security apparatus and create a safer environment for everyone to thrive,” the police said on Monday.

Nigeria anticipates the mobilization of a 40,000-specialized Quick Intervention Squad in line with the IGP’s directives.



A total of 1000 officers would be sent to each state as a standby force while 4000 would be deployed to volatile areas of the country.