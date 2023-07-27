Tinubu Names PDP Member, El-Rufai, Ayade, Fagbemi, Others As Ministers

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has nominated a top member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Nyesom Wike as a ministerial nominee in the list sent to the Senate on Thursday morning, the Nation has reported.

Also sent as nominees are former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Cross River State who until 2021 was a member of the PDP, Ben Ayade, Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Betta Edu and lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) also made the cut.

Others reportedly named are economist Olawale Edun, banker Adebayo Adelabu, former Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, and Dele Alake, who is currently the Special Adviser on Media, Strategy and Special Duties.

Tinubu made the decision to beat the 60 days provided by the constitution for a president to create his cabinet.

He has until Saturday to beat that deadline.

The list would be unveiled by the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio on Thursday (today) during plenary.

Details to follow.