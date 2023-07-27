Public Auction To Begin As Tinubu Approves Customs Request To Decongest Apapa, Other Ports

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi has revealed that President Ahmed Tinubu has granted approval to decongest ports in Nigeria.

Adeniyi further explained that the decongestion process will involve a combination of public auctions and the transfer of some containers to the Government Warehouse in Ikorodu, according to a statement by the Customs Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada.

Adeniyi who met with the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the state is strategic in the operations of the service as it controls 70 to 75 percent of the service’s total revenue collection.

He assured the Governor of the Services’ commitment to operate within the framework of the law and supported his drive to make Lagos a mega city.

He said, “We followed your attempt; you made serious efforts to make Lagos a smart city. The least we can do as a responsible Agency of Government is complement your efforts in sustainable development.

“And in the very short time that I have been in Office, we started to review our various operations to ensure that they align with your vision of making Lagos work for Lagosians.

“We just secured a presidential approval to undertake decongestion at our ports, using a combination of public auction and transferring some of the containers to the Government Warehouse in Ikorodu.

“I’ve visited all the facilities and very soon, while working with all the stakeholders, we will be able to kickstart this process and create the space necessary inside the port and around the premises of the port.”

While receiving his guests, Governor Sanwo-Olu congratulates the Ag. CGC on his appointment and pledged his commitment to continue to provide a good working environment for business to thrive.

He hinted that approval for a Badagry port had been secured.

“I want to assure you that Lagos and Lagosians will continue to give you that hospitality where business can thrive and Officers can do their work without fear or favour.

“I also need to inform you that there’s an approval for a Badagry port. The whole idea is to build strategic infrastructure for our citizens; Lekki is on the eastern part, badagry is on the western part so that we can decongest Apapa and Tin-can that have stretched their capacity.

“These are some of the things that will ensure that investments come in, that will ensure that businesses can move in and out and we can begin to compete with some of the biggest and nice ports that we see all around the world.

“I believe it’s a collaborative effort. I equally believe it’s a work in progress that can improve the turnaround all around the ports”, he concluded.

