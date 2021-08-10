BREAKING: New York Governor Resigns Over Sexual Assault Allegations

The Governor of New York, United States, Andrew Cuomo, has announced that he is leaving office over the allegations of sexual assault levelled against him by about 11 American women.

He disclosed this in a live broadcast on Tuesday.

“I love New Yorkers…I think that giving the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government, and therefore, that’s what I will do. Katty my lieutenant governor is smart… this transition must be seamless…and my resignation will be effective in 14 days…” he said.

THE WHISTLER reported that the New York State Assembly’s Judiciary Committee had on Monday held a meeting on impeachment proceedings against the governor due to his refusal to resign from office.

One of the women who accused him had filed a criminal complaint, alleging that her boss (Cuomo) deliberately touches her breast and rubs her backside in violation of her fundamental right.

But Cuomo described the allegations and calls for his resignation as political.

“This situation is not about the fact or thoughtful analysis…this is about politics…loudness has replaced soundness…Twitter has become a place of public debate.

“It is unfortunate…you know me…I am a New Yorker…I am a fighter…I believe it is unfair…,” he said.

On Tuesday, Cuomo thanked New Yorkers for the opportunity to serve as their governor.