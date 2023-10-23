BREAKING: Nigeria Wins As Court Overturns Judgement Awarding $11bn To P&ID

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government of Nigeria has won it’s claims against Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) Limited.

A judgement delivered by Justice Robin Knowles of the Business and Property Court on Monday held that P&ID obtained its multi-billion-dollar arbitration award against Nigeria by fraud.

In 2010, P&ID had entered into an agreement with Nigeria to build a gas processing plant in Calabar, Cross River state, but the company said the deal collapsed because the Nigerian government did not fulfill its end of the bargain.

The company approached a London court claiming Nigeria breached the terms of the contract, and subsequently secured an arbitral award against the country.

A private arbitration tribunal ruled that Nigeria should pay P&ID $6.6 billion as damages, as well as pre-and post-judgment interest at 7 percent.

However, the Federal Government appealed the judgement alleging that the contract was secured through dishonest means that included bribery and perjury and that the arbitration award, which has now risen to $11 billion because of interests, should be quashed.

In his ruling, Justice Knowles upheld Nigeria’s prayer on the ground that the ill-fated gas processing contract was obtained by fraud.

Details later