BREAKING: Nurse Blamed For Mohbad’s Death, Declared Prime Suspect By Police

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson

The Lagos State Police Command has blamed the nurse, who treated Nigerian Singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad for his death and has declared her a “prime suspect .”

The Command stated this during a press briefing in Lagos State on Friday while updating Nigerians on the findings of the investigation team constituted to unravel the circumstance that led to the Singer’s death.

The Lagos Police Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa disclosed that although the result of the autopsy conducted on the deceased is still awaited, the investigation team had covered more grounds to come to a significant conclusion.

The command said the team discovered based on layers of investigations that the Nurse who hitherto administered certain medications including an intravenous injection “went beyond her limitation” thus, leading to the direct or indirect cause of his death.

The command, thus, declared her a prime suspect.

Details later

