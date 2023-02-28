BREAKING: Okowa Fails To Help Atiku As Obi Defeats PDP, Tinubu In Delta

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has defeated his counterparts in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, who is Atiku Abubakar’s running mate, failed to help the PDP win the election in the state.

Professor Owunari Abraham Georgewill, the returning officer for the election, announced in Asaba that Obi polled 341,866 votes to defeat Atiku who scored 161,600 votes.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC scored 90,183 votes while Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 3,122 votes.