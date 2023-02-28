Presidential Election: Collation Of Results Adjourned In Rivers

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission’s State Collation Officer for the Presidential Election (SCOPE) in Rivers State, Prof Charles Adias has adjourned collation of results in the state following alleged assault and threat to his life.

Adjourning the collation on Tuesday, Adias who serves as the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Otueke, revealed that the threat was arising from the crisis at polling units as well as the problems with the Bimodal Verification and Accreditation System, BVAS.

He said the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state must address the issues raised before collation can continue.

“I want to reemphasize that I still want to adjourn collations. Collations will be adjourned like I said, until INEC indeed represented by the REC , because in the assault I have received for the past 3 days , they have failed to recognise the difference between SCOPE and the REC of Rivers State.

“When there are crisis in polling units, the attack is on my phone and on myself that I am responsible; when BVAS fails to function, the attack is on my phone , I am responsible.

“And so I believe that the INEC represented by the REC is able to address this misinformation, we can reconsider and reconvene,” the prof said.

But Aderemi Adeoye, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Presidential Election in Rivers State,

requested the professor to kindly submit his complaints in writing to the Commissioner of Police, Rivers state.

He promised that investigation will be launched and those behind the threat will be brought to book.

He pleaded with the SCOPE to continue and complete the collation, assuring of adequate security for him.

“And while your assignment continues, the Nigerian Police Force guarantees your safety. We will provide adequate security for your movements, adequate security for your residence and whoever is stupid enough to attempt anything will pay with their lives.

“That is my word to those behind this blackmail and threat, they have displayed irresponsible ignorance in blaming the professor for non functioning of BVAS.

“I want to encourage the professor not to be discouraged or deterred from his commitment to national service.

“In the interest of this nation, he should complete the collation process,” the CP pleaded.

Nevertheless, the scope adjourned the meeting.

“But for now, collation is hereby adjourned,” Adias said.