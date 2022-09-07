BREAKING: Ooni Of Ife Marries Again

Nigeria
By Olufemi Makinde

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has married Mariam Anako as his new wife.

The new wife was unveiled at Ile Oodua in Ile Ife on Wednesday amidst drumming, singing, and dancing at the palace of the foremost Yoruba monarch.

The video of the ceremony was posted on the Facebook page of the Director of Media and Publicity of the Ooni Palace, Moses Olafare.

Oba Ogunwusi’s wedding to Prophetess Naomi Shilekunola crashed in December 2021 following her announcement on social media that she was done with the marriage to the traditional ruler.

All efforts by chiefs and others to mend the broken marriage proved abortive as Shilekunola rebuffed all entreaties to return to the palace.

The wedding arrangements for the new queen was said to have started in March when the Ooni sent a delegation to the bride’s family to request for her hand in marriage.

The marriage with Anako will be Ooni’s fourth marriage after his union with Bukola, Zainab and most recently, Naomi crashed.

The new queen is from the Ebira ethnic group in Kogi State.  Anako’s parents are based in Ilorin. Mariam lost her dad at a young age and was brought up in the home of the former IGP Mohammed Dikko Abubakar who reigned as the boss of the Nigerian Police between (2012 to 2014).

MD Abubakar as he is known is the in-law of Africa’s wealthiest man—Alhaji Aliko Dangote. The Ooni’s new mother-in-law is also a retired police officer.

Mariam Anako works in NestOil and is said to have got contracts from her office to the monarch.

