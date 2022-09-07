Enugu: LP Senatorial Candidate Denies Working For PDP

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following uncertainties on the actual standard-bearer of the Labour Party’s senatorial ticket for the Enugu North zone in Enugu State, one of the claimants, Mr. Ernest Ikechukwu Ugwu, Wednesday, told THE WHISTLER that he remains the party’s candidate.

He also denied being an agent of the Peoples Democratic Party planted to destabilise the Labour Party in the state. He described the insinuation that he is a government mole as ‘character defamation’, and attributed such speculations to ‘bad governance.

He said, “It is character defamation. Some people allege that I am being paid. I am the chairman of private school owners in the state, and do a lot for the development of schools generally in the state, using my ICT knowledge. I wonder how the governor is paying me!

“I blame it on poor governance. When a government is full of deceit and non-performing, everything could be linked to them, including when somebody’s wife is unable to give birth. I don’t blame people who are making this conspiracy theory about my senatorial ambition. I blame it on poor governance, especially from 2019 to the present era. They failed woefully, from the local government to the federal. The pressure on my candidacy is high, and I take it as a fee paid for a lesson. Anything that happens to me is seen as a lesson so that I learn better.”

On who is the true senatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Enugu North zone, Ugwu said, “The problem is not that I am not the candidate of my party, but my party said that I withdrew, and I had gone ahead to tell them that I did not. I wrote to an Abuja High Court where an affidavit was supposed to have been done by me to state that I withdrew, and I wrote them that I didn’t do that. The case is taking another dimension.

“But until the court decides otherwise, I still remain the party’s candidate. That is why I have the justification to talk about my candidature boldly.”

Our correspondent reports that Barr Okey Ezea also lays claims to be LP’s senatorial candidate for Enugu North