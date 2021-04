30 SHARES Share Tweet

The newly appointed acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has been decorated on Wednesday.

Baba was decorated by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The acting IGP was appointed on Tuesday by President Muhammadu Buhari to take over from Muhammed Adamu who was yet to complete his extended tenure scheduled to end by May.

