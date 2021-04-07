2023 – Afenifere Denies Endorsing Any Presidential Aspirant

34 SHARES Share Tweet

The Pan-Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere, has denied supporting the presidential bid of any aspirant for the 2023 presidential election.

This followed a statement by the leader of South West Agenda , SWAGA, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, purporting that his group secured support of Afenifere for its candidate during a visit to Pa Reuben Fasoranti, erstwhile Afenifere leader , during the week.

However , Afenifere, in a statement by its Director of Communications, Sola Lawal, stated that the group was still mourning its late Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, who died recently and in whose honour the group suspended all engagements.

Lawal also pointed out that 96 year old Pa Fasoranti had taken a “deserved rest when he formally handed over to Chief Ayo Adebanjo three weeks ago after leading the group for 12 years and so the former couldn’t have spoken for Afenifere during the SWAGA visit to his Akure home.”

The group further said it had temporarily halted all activities in honour of Odumakin who is still lying in the morgue, cold and lonely.

” The Adeyeye foray into Afenifere space at this period of huge loss and intense mourning is disrespectful , insensitive and unwarranted.

” Being a former Afenifere top notch and, infact , Odumakin’s immediate predecessor in office as spokesperson for Afenifere, Adeyeye should cease all activities and join us in mourning at this trying times” Lawal said.