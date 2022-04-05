BREAKING: PDP Rejects Zoning, Throws Presidential Ticket Open

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has thrown its presidential ticket open to all aspirants from all geopolitical zones after failing to agree on which zone it should limit its presidential ticket to.

This was sequel to the meeting which the 37 members of the zoning Committee chaired by Benue state governor, Mr Samuel Ortom, held today (Tuesday), which happened to be the final day of its sitting.

Although the party is yet to officially make the resolution of its zoning Committee known, several sources in the Committee revealed the decision with documents from the meeting showing resolutions that will be passed to the party.

Citing prevailing circumstances, the Committee’s resolution titled ‘Recommendations of PDP Zoning Committee’ held that:

“1. Zoning, as in our party constitution, is affirmed.

“2. In Spite of (1) above, (the) Ticket is thrown Open, this time around due to exigency of time.

“3. Our Party is encouraged to always make the issue of zoning very clear at least 6 months before sales of forms.

“4. Our Party should commend the efforts of some of our contestants on the issue of consensus candidacy; the efforts should be seen to a peaceful and logical conclusion.”

The party had set up the Samuel Ortom Committee on March 16, 2022, to address the lingering agitation for the zoning of its presidential ticket.

Rising from the meeting on Tuesday and speaking with journalists, Ortom said, “by the Grace of God, we have unanimously adopted a position that will be sent to the NEC of our party that appointed us.

“The good news for teaming supporters of the PDP and Nigerians is that we have resolved and every one of us-the 37 members, unanimously adopted the position that we are going to present to NEC.”