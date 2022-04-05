‘Be Assured Of Nigeria’s Support’ Says Danbatta As Guinea Takes Over Chairmanship Of WATRA

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Umar Garba Danbatta has assured the West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA) of Nigeria’s support as he hands over Chairmanship of the Assembly to the Republic of Guinea.

Danbatta handed over to the newly elected Chairman of the Assembly, Sekou Oumar Barry, in Conakry.

He said, “When members see the unique role that WATRA plays in easing the task of national regulators to adopt or fine-tune regulations through mutual learning and capacity building, they see more reason to engage and be active within WATRA. So, if we build on the modest achievements of the Assembly, the benefits will be with the region for decades.

“As I hand over to the incoming Chairman, please be assured of my continued support and that of the Nigerian Communications Commission and, indeed, the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to WATRA.”

The handover ceremony took place during the recently-concluded 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of WATRA.

The AGM also approved WATRA’s new Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2022-2024.

Barry will preside over the affairs of the Executive Council of WATRA for the next one year.

Prior to his new role, he was the Director-General of the Telecommunication and Posts Regulatory Authority (ARPT) of the Republic of Guinea.

The Assembly also elected the representatives of Mali and Sierra-Leone as 1st and 2nd Vice Chairman respectively, the NCC said in a statement.

Danbatta said in his farewell address that the WATRA has been vital in creating policy and legal and regulatory frameworks for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the sub-region since the mid-1990s.

The EVC said Nigeria’s ICT currently contributes 17 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and is projected to add 20 per cent contribution over the next three years.

According to him, if one big regional market in which ICT policies and regulations are aligned is created, WATRA members can drive ICT investment and growth faster in their respective countries West Africa.

The outgoing WATRA boss said he had partnered with the Executive Secretary of WATRA, Aliu Aboki, and his team in the last 12 months to achieve a lot in the re-organisation of WATRA’s internal governance and processes to make them more efficient and transparent.

The EVC listed some of his achievements to include, “the delivery of draft four-year strategic plan in line with 18th AGM resolution, partial payment of long-outstanding membership dues by some member states after long periods of inactivity, deployment of the new WATRA automated Asset Management System, successful organization of various high-quality capacity building programs for members, optimization of WATRA accounting, finance, and budgeting process, as well as institution of procedures for improved accountability, marked by weekly financial dashboard.

“The deployment of automatic external phone answer and routing system, completion of front-end and back-end development of the redesigned WATRA website, joint development by WATRA, the Coordination Team, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission of a new organizational framework for roaming regulation implementation, reactivation of Niger participation in ECOWAS roaming regulation implementation through WATRA-ECOWAS Commission collaboration.

“Re-translation of WATRA constitution drafted and under review by Executive Committee, renewed engagements with ECOWAS on World Radiocommunications Conference (WRC) 2023 collaboration, joint conduct of the 2nd WRC2023 prep meeting, successful organisation of 2-day technical physical meeting in Abuja on fraud and roaming tariffs for ECOWAS regional roaming in collaboration with ECOWAS Commission, kick-off of Digital Transformation of WATRA Operations and WATRA Operating Model review service being part of a $300,000 grant from the Nigerian government through NCC, Nigeria.

The 19th AGM was attended by the following14 of the 16 WATRA member states: Togo, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Nigeria, Niger Republic, Mauritania, Mali, Guinea Bissau, Republic of Guinea, The Gambia, Cote d’Ivoire, Cape Verde, Burkina Faso and Benin Republic. Ghana and Liberia were absent at the meeting.