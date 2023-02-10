BREAKING: Print New Naira Notes Or Recirculate Old Notes, Council Of State Tells CBN Gov Emefiele

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Council of State has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to approve the printing of more new Naira notes or recirculate the old notes as citizens are going through untold hardship over the scarcity of the new notes.

The Council at a meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday expressed support for the Naira redesign policy but said citizens should not be subjected to hardship over the implementation of the policy.

More details to follow…