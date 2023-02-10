JUST IN: Court of Appeal Sacks Sani Abacha’s Son As PDP Kano Guber Candidate

Nigeria Politics
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Mohammed Abacha

The Court of Appeal sitting in Kano on Friday sacked the son of the former head of state, General Sani Abacha, Mohammed, as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The appellate court held that Sadiq Wali, who was recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission, is the actual PDP flagbearer in the state.

A three-man-panel judgment read by Justice Usman Musale, found that Mohammed did not participate in the primary conducted by the party’s National Executive Committee.

It added that only the NEC-presided primary is valid.

The court subsequently set aside an earlier judgment of a High Court that affirmed Muhammad Abacha as PDP’s candidate.

