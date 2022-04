Babachir Lawal, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has picked up the N100 million presidential forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on behalf of the party’s national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Lawal, in company with associates of Tinubu, including House of Representatives member, James Faleke, picked up the forms at the APC National Headquarters on Friday in Abuja.

