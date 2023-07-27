BREAKING: Senate In Executive Session To Consider Tinubu’s Ministerial List

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Senate has moved into executive session to consider the ministerial list sent to the upper legislative body on Thursday morning by President Bola Tinubu.

Advertisement

The president sent in the list to beat the 60 days deadline provided by the constitution for the formation of the cabinet.

THE WHISTLER had reported that those pencilled down as potential ministers include former governor of Rivers State and member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Nyesom Wike, and former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

Also a former governor of Cross River State who until a few years ago was a member of the PDP, Ben Ayade, has been reportedly nominated including Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Betta Edu.

Edu was Commissioner of Health during the administration of Ayade before her emergence as APC Women Leader.

A lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) has also been reportedly nominated.

Advertisement

The list also includes economist Olawale Edun, banker Adebayo Adelabu, former Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, and Dele Alake, who is currently the Special Adviser on Media, Strategy and Special Duties.

This newspaper confirmed the Senate is in receipt of the letter to the Senate containing the ministerial nominees.

At resumption of plenary on Thursday, the Senate announced it would move to executive session which is under way.