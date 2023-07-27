Super Falcons Defeat Hosts, Australia To Edge Closer To Knockout Stage

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria Senior Women’s team, Super Falcons, are now an inch closer to playing in the knockout stages of the World Cup group after coming from behind to defeat hosts, Australia, by 3 goals to 2.

The hosts scored the first goal in the dying minutes of the first half through Emily van Egmond, but the Super Falcons equalized 3 minutes later through Uchenna Kanu to end the first half in a draw.

Osinachi Ohale put Nigeria ahead in the 65th minute while Asisat Oshoala pounced a loose ball 7 minutes later to seal the victory for Nigeria.

Australia got one back in the 99th minute, but Nigeria held on with goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie making crucial saves.

Throughout the clash, the Australian side appeared to be better, with 28 shots to Nigeria’s 11. They also controlled possession, having control of the ball for 65% of the time with a 78% pass accuracy.

Nigeria now face Ireland for last tie in the group stage and would need only a draw to proceed to the knockout stage.